Chelsea showing ‘strong interest’ in signing Morgan Rogers

Chelsea are reportedly showing a ‘strong interest’ in signing Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, as per Caught Offside.

Since moving to Villa Park from Middlesbrough a couple of years ago, the Englishman has established himself as an undisputed starter in Unai Emery’s starting line-up.

In his debut campaign, he helped the Villans qualify for the Champions League before guiding them to reach the Europa League last term. He made 27 goal contributions across all competitions last campaign.

This season, he has continued to showcase impressive performances, scoring seven goals and registering five assists in 26 appearances across all competitions.

Now, Caught Offside claim that, having been impressed by the 23-year-old’s performances, Chelsea are showing a ‘strong interest’ in signing him.

Aston Villa have no intention of letting him leave in mid-season, but they might be forced to cash-in on him next summer due to FFP regulations. However, if they qualify for the Champions League, it would help them financially and may even convince the player to stay.

Emery’s side are currently third in the Premier League table with 39 points from 19 games, sitting nine points ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea.

Rogers to Chelsea

Chelsea are on alert and are ready to make a move to secure his service if an opportunity arises over the coming months.

Rogers has a contract until 2031 at Villa Park and is valued at around £61m by Transfermarkt. Therefore, Aston Villa are in a strong position to demand a huge amount of money if they are forced to sell him this year.

The report say that apart from Rogers, Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri is also on the Blues’ radar to bolster the attack.

The 23-year-old is comfortable playing in the left flank and No.10 position, but is also efficient in the right flank if needed. He is quick, strong, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, is efficient in taking set-pieces, and also has an eye for scoring goals from distance.

Having proven his worth in the Premier League, he has secured his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England national team.

Rogers is a top-class player and would be a great coup for Chelsea should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service in January or next summer.