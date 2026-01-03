Liverpool ‘prepared’ to launch formal bid to sign Rodrygo

Liverpool are reportedly ‘prepared’ to launch a formal proposal to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After winning the Premier League title last term, the Reds enjoyed a stellar start this season, winning their first five consecutive matches. However, they failed to continue the momentum before displaying signs of improvement in recent weeks.

Arne Slot’s side won four consecutive matches across all competitions before enduring a disappointing 0-0 draw against newly promoted side Leeds United at Anfield in midweek. Currently, the Merseyside club are fourth in the league with 33 points from 19 games, sitting 12 points behind table topper Arsenal.

Liverpool splashed big money to reinforce the squad last summer, still they are reportedly planning to remain active in this winter transfer window following Alexander Isak’s serious injury. At the moment, Slot has been left with a thin attack as Mohamed Salah has been out on international duty to play in AFCON.

Now, Fichajes state that Liverpool are looking to sign a new wide forward and have identified Rodrygo as a ‘perfect’ option. They are ‘prepared’ to launch a formal £78m bid to secure his service in this winter transfer window.

Although the Brazilian still has a contract until 2028 at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, speculation surrounding his future has been emerging in recent months as he has found it difficult to find regular game time.

Rodrygo to Liverpool

Still, Los Blancos don’t want to let him leave, as Xabi Alonso doesn’t want to weaken his squad in mid-season. However, they might be tempted to accept Liverpool’s huge offer should they eventually launch it.

Following Luis Diaz’s departure last summer, Liverpool didn’t buy a new specialist left-winger. So, Rodrygo would be an excellent option to replace the Colombian star should they sign him.

Apart from the left flank, the 24-year-old is also comfortable on the opposite side and can provide cover centrally if needed. He has proven his worth at the highest level, winning every possible major competition over the years at Real Madrid.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually opt to secure his service this month to strengthen the attacking department.