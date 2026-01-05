Arsenal submit formal offer to sign Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz

Arsenal have submitted a formal offer to sign Moroccan international forward Brahim Diaz from Real Madrid, according to Fichajes.

Since his move from Manchester City to the Bernabéu in 2019, Díaz has enjoyed a meteoric rise in individual performances that has been instrumental to the Los Blancos’ trophy-laden success in recent years.

Having featured in 56 games last season, including 31 in La Liga, his role has significantly reduced this season, with only four starts across his 18 games in all competitions for Xabi Alonso’s side.

However, while his playing time has dropped, Diaz has proven that his form remains very much alive in the ongoing African Cup of Nations, where he has netted four goals, the most at the tournament and the highest tally of any Moroccan player in history at the AFCON.

With one year left on his contract as well as limited playing time, there’s uncertainty whether the versatile forward will extend his stay with Madrid, and several clubs, including Arsenal, are now positioning themselves to swoop for him.

It appears Mikel Arteta’s side are looking to steal a march on other rivals, as Fichajes claims that the Gunners have submitted a formal £43m offer to Madrid for the transfer of Diaz to the Emirates Stadium.

Diaz to Arsenal

The report adds that Los Blancos are now assessing the offer and weighing whether to keep him or sanction his departure, as they believe the offer is a significant fee for a player who isn’t a first-team regular in their squad.

Arsenal have been in strong form over the past weeks, dismantling Aston Villa 4–1 at the Emirates before edging past Bournemouth 3–2, stretching their winning streak to seven matches.

Among the standout performers during that run has been Martin Ødegaard, who is beginning to look close to his best again. Against Villa, he threaded a delightful pass into the box for Martin Zubimendi’s goal, and he followed that up by setting up Declan Rice’s first goal in the victory over the Cherries.

Hence, with Odegaard finding his form, as well as Eberechi Eze, Ethan Nwaneri, and Kai Havertz also being reliable options that can alternate in different attacking positions, a move for Diaz may not be viable at this time, as the Gunners are already well covered in attack.