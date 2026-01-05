Chelsea battling with Man Utd & West Ham to sign Solet

Chelsea are reportedly battling with Manchester United and West Ham United over a deal to sign Udinese defender Oumar Solet, as per Caught Offside.

Since moving to Bluenergy Stadium as a free agent in January last year, the 25-year-old has shown glimpses of his qualities in Serie A in recent months.

In 19 league appearances, the Frenchman made three goal contributions last term; moreover, he helped his side keep six clean sheets. He even guided the Italian side to finish in mid-table.

This season, Solet has continued to impress, tallying two goals and assists in 21 appearances across all competitions. Furthermore, he has managed to keep five clean sheets.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Chelsea and Man Utd have looked vulnerable at the back thus far this season, as a result, they are keen on reinforcing the defence this month.

They are keen on purchasing Solet and could make a concrete approach over the coming days. United hold a long-term interest in the Frenchman and have been monitoring his development over the last few years.

Apart from Chelsea and United, West Ham are also in this race, with the Hammers currently the worst team defensively in the Premier League, conceding 41 goals in 20 matches.

Battle

Moreover, Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, AS Roma, Inter, and AC Milan are also interested in him, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

Solet has entered the final 18 months of his current contract; as a result, Udinese are prepared to let him leave in January. They are even ready to accept a loan deal with an option to make the move permanent next summer.

The Udinese star, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

He, valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt, is a talented player and currently at the prime stage of his career. Moreover, he has the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League.

Therefore, Solet would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd, Chelsea, or West Ham should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service before the February 2nd transfer deadline.