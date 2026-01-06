Liverpool plot surprise January swoop to sign Lionel Messi

Liverpool are reportedly considering making a surprise swoop to sign Lionel Messi in January, as per a recent report.

After winning the Premier League title under Arne Slot last term, the Reds splashed big money last summer to help the Dutch boss mount yet another title charge this campaign.

The Merseyside club even enjoyed a stellar start, winning the first five consecutive league matches. However, they have failed to continue the momentum and are currently fourth in the table with 34 points from 20 games.

Having drawn the last two matches vs Leeds United and Fulham, Liverpool are 14 points behind the league leader Arsenal. On Thursday, the Reds will travel to the Emirates Stadium to face off against the Gunners.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have endured several absences in the attacking department at the moment, with Alexander Isak set to remain sidelined over the coming months due to an injury.

Moreover, Hugo Ekitike sustained a hamstring problem in training just before the Fulham game and is in doubt for the Arsenal game. Mohamed Salah, meanwhile, has been out on international duty with Egypt to play in AFCON.

As a result, Slot has been left with a very thin frontline. Fichajes state that Liverpool are looking to add depth to the attack in January and are planning to seal a surprise deal to sign Messi.

Messi to Liverpool

The Inter Miami star has been on hiatus due to the MLS schedule, and by taking advantage of that, Liverpool are looking to sign him on a short-term loan deal until the end of this season.

Considering the World Cup is next summer, Messi might be open to playing at the highest level over the coming months to prepare for that competition.

In 49 appearances across all competitions last year, the Argentinian scored 43 goals and registered 25 assists. However, he is set to turn 39 later this year and may no longer be able to cope with the physical demands of the Premier League at this stage of his career.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service before the February 2nd transfer deadline.