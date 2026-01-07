Man Utd launch bid to sign Liverpool target Diomande

Manchester United have reportedly launched a formal proposal to trump Liverpool in the race to sign RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande, as per Africafoot.

Despite revamping the attacking department by signing Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko last summer, the Red Devils are said to be keen on signing a new forward in this winter window.

AFC Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo emerged as a serious option, but the Ghanaian international has agreed on a deal to join Manchester City.

Therefore, it appears that having failed to sign one African attacker, Man Utd have shifted focus to another. Africafoot report that the Red Devils have identified Diomande as a serious option, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

Liverpool, Tottenham, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City are also interested in the Ivory Coast international, but Man Utd have launched a formal £78m bid to sign the youngster by defeating other clubs in this race.

Leipzig have given Man Utd permission to talk with the player to agree on personal terms, and United are ready to hand him a five-year contract with an option for a further year. They are prepared to hand him a salary package worth around €3.5m-a-year.

The report state that Man Utd are likely to finalise the operation after the conclusion of AFCON, where the 19-year-old has been playing in recent weeks for the Ivory Coast.

Battle

Liverpool are seemingly planning to sign a new forward following Alexander Isak’s recent serious injury. On the other hand, Mohamed Salah has been out with Egypt to play in AFCON.

Furthermore, Federico Chiesa has been heavily linked with a move away in January, while Hugo Ekitike sustained a hamstring problem in training just before the Fulham fixture.

Diomande is a highly talented player and would have been a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool had they managed to secure his service in this winter window.

However, Man Utd have seemingly taken more concrete steps to finalise the move ahead of the Merseyside club. It is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually manage to lure him away from Red Bull Arena before the February 2nd transfer deadline.