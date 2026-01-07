Liverpool remain ‘interested’ in signing Marc Guehi

Liverpool reportedly remain ‘interested’ in signing Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, as per BBC Sport journalist Sami Mokbel.

Since moving to Selhurst Park from Chelsea back in 2021, the 25-year-old has enjoyed great success, winning the FA Cup and Community Shield trophies.

Currently, the Englishman has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League and has also secured his place in the England national team’s starting line-up.

With Guehi’s current contract set to expire at the end of this season, speculation surrounding his future has been emerging over the last few months.

Liverpool came very close to signing him on deadline day last summer, but Oliver Glasner eventually refused to let him leave as the Eagles couldn’t find a suitable replacement.

Now, on BBC Sport, Mokbel report that following Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol’s injury problems, with John Stones remaining sidelined due to his injury, Manchester City have earmarked Guehi as a serious option to strengthen the backline.

Although the Citizens haven’t made a formal approach yet, they have started accelerating efforts to finalise the operation before the February 2nd transfer deadline.

Guehi to Liverpool

Apart from the Citizens, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Atletico Madrid are also interested in the England international. Moreover, Liverpool remain ‘strongly interested’ in him and could make a concrete approach this month.

Liverpool currently lack depth in the centre-back position as Ibrahima Konate and Virgil Van Dijk have been the undisputed starters under Arne Slot since the start of last season.

However, new summer signing Giovanni Leoni has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a serious knee injury. On the other hand, Joe Gomez continues to struggle with fitness problems.

Konate, meanwhile, has entered the final few months of his current contract, like Guehi; moreover, Van Dijk is set to turn 35 next year and has shown signs of decline this season.

Therefore, revamping the defence would be the right decision for Liverpool this year, and Guehi, valued at around £48m by Transfermarkt, would be a great coup should they eventually manage to secure his service.

He is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, and efficient in defensive contributions.