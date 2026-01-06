Man Utd Match Centre
Zirkzee replaces Dorgu: Predicted Manchester United XI vs Burnley
Darren Fletcher is set to oversee Manchester United for the first time on Thursday, January 8th, as they travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley on matchday 21 of the Premier League, in search of their maiden win of 2026.
Ruben Amorim’s dismissal is likely to give the Red Devils renewed hope but how much they can achieve with a very depleted squad owing to AFCON participants and injury-ridden players will be interesting to see.
Having said that, here is a look at their potential playing eleven for the next game.
Goalkeeper – Senne Lammens is likely to be preferred in goal once more.
Defenders – Darren Fletcher might immediately do away with the three-man defence and employ Leny Yoro alongside Ayden Heaven in central defence. Diogo Dalot could feature at right back, with Lisandro Martinez playing on the left.
Shaw in midfield, Zirkzee back
Midfielders – A lack of midfielders means Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte are expected to remain in the engine room. While the former is set to be the defensive option, the latter may be employed in a more advanced position. Luke Shaw might also play higher up the pitch in midfield having played as a wing-back previously.
Forwards – Matheus Cunha could play down the left flank and Joshua Zirkzee might re-enter the fray at Patrick Dorgu’s expense on the right side of the front three. Benjamin Sesko could continue to lead the line for Man United.
Here is how the visiting side might look on paper.
