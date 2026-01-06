Chelsea plot double swoop to sign Fermin Lopez & Rafael Leao

Chelsea are reportedly plotting a double January swoop to sign Fermin Lopez and Rafael Leao, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After dismissing Enzo Maresca, the Blues have appointed Liam Rosenior as the new manager from their sister club Strasbourg, and he has been handed a deal until 2032. The Englishman displayed his managerial nous in Ligue 1, helping his side qualify for the Conference League last campaign.

Now, Fichajes state that Chelsea are planning to invest big in January to hand Rosenior the necessary tools to secure Champions League football at the end of this season.

The West London club are looking to add creativity and have identified Lopez as a serious option. Chelsea hold a long-standing interest in the Spaniard and are ready to launch a formal £65m bid to secure his service.

Barcelona don’t want to let him leave with his existing deal set to run until 2029, but they might struggle to refuse a huge bid such as this one amid their financial difficulties should Chelsea eventually launch it.

Moreover, Rosenior’s side are also aiming to strengthen the flanks despite purchasing Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens last summer and have earmarked Leao as a serious option.

The 26-year-old still has a contract until 2028 with AC Milan and has been an undisputed starter. Therefore, Massimiliano Allegri wouldn’t want to lose him in mid-season, but Chelsea are prepared to launch a £65m bid to persuade the Italian giants to cash in on him.

Lopez & Leao to Chelsea

Therefore, Chelsea are prepared to spend £130m combined to lure Lopez and Leao to Stamford Bridge before the February 2nd transfer deadline.

Lopez has enjoyed a stellar campaign thus far this season, scoring seven goals and registering six assists in 19 appearances in all tournaments. He even helped Barcelona beat Espanyol 2-0 by providing assists for both goals last weekend.

Leao has been a talismanic figure for Milan since joining from LOSC Lille back in 2019, helping his side win Serie A and Supercoppa Italiana. This season, he has continued to showcase his qualities, scoring seven goals and registering a solitary assist in 13 appearances across all competitions.

Lopez and Leao are top-class players and would be great acquisitions for Chelsea should they eventually manage to secure their services.