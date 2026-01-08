Tottenham eyeing winter swoop for Omar Marmoush



According to Caught Offside, Tottenham Hotspur are weighing up a potential move for Manchester City attacker Omar Marmoush after missing out on signing Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo.

The north London giants recently failed with an approach for Semenyo. The Ghanaian has chosen to join Man City, and a deal could be completed in the next few days. Spurs have now turned their attention to Marmoush instead.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola has his sights on keeping Marmoush in the squad, but the arrival of Semenyo at the Cityzens could pave the way for the attacker to seek a possible exit. Spurs seem prepared to capitalise on the situation.

Marmoush can play out wide or upfront. The prospect of leading the line for another club could be tempting for him.

Must buy

Marmoush signed for the Mancunian giants from Eintracht Frankfurt during the 2025 winter transfer window for £59 million. The Egyptian provided good cover in the injury absence of Erling Braut Haaland in April and ended up with 8 goals and 3 assists for the campaign.

However, he has struggled to break into the starting plans of Guardiola during the ongoing season with just 1 goal and 1 assists in 389 minutes. He has played second fiddle to the likes of Patrick Dorgu and Haaland in the starting XI over the last few months.

Savinho has recently been sidelined for around two months due to injury, but Man City have decided to land Semenyo to fill the void. Semenyo has been in the form of his life with 10 goals and 3 assists in the league this term, and should be a regular starter.

This should be a cause for concern for Marmoush, who could push for an exit. The former Frankfurt man is most comfortable as the main centre-forward and could be tempted to join Spurs if they can provide him a guaranteed role upfront under Frank.

Marmoush averages a goal or an assist in every other game when starting as a striker in his career, and he would provide a much-needed boost for Spurs as they seek to move away from the mid-table league tussle and push for a Champions League spot.