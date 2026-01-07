Liverpool ready to launch huge bid to sign Bradley Barcola

Liverpool are reportedly ready to launch a huge formal proposal to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Reds decided to revamp the frontline by purchasing Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike last summer. However, the Swedish international is set to remain sidelined for several months due to a serious injury.

On the other hand, Mohamed Salah has shown signs of decline this season and has publicly expressed that his relationship with Arne Slot has broken. Currently, he has been out with the Egyptian national team to play in AFCON.

Furthermore, Ekitike picked up a hamstring problem in training just before the Fulham game, while Federico Chiesa has been heavily linked with a move back to Juventus.

Amid this situation, the Merseyside club are seemingly planning to invest big money once again this year to reinforce the attacking department.

Now, Fichajes state that Liverpool have registered their interest in signing Barcola as the Frenchman is ready to leave Paris, having struggled to play regularly in recent months.

Les Parisiens don’t want to let him leave with his existing deal set to run until 2028. However, Liverpool are prepared to launch a formal £87m bid to persuade the French giants to cash-in with the forward ‘very keen’ on joining Slot’s side.

Barcola to Liverpool

Barcola has enjoyed great success at Parc des Princes since joining from Olympique Lyonnais, winning two Ligue 1 titles, a Champions League trophy, and numerous other major cup competitions.

He showcased his productivity last term and has displayed glimpses of his qualities this season as well, making seven goal contributions across all competitions.

He is a left-winger by trait but is also comfortable on the right. The 23-year-old is a top-class player and has secured his place in Didier Deschamps’ France national team, having displayed impressive performances in club football in recent years.

Therefore, Barcola would be a great coup for Liverpool with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club can eventually manage to secure his service in January or next summer.