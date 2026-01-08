Chelsea interested in signing Wolves’ Mateus Mane

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Mateus Mane, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

The 18-year-old was born in Portugal and started his youth career at local club Barreirense. He moved to England in 2016 and joined Rochdale in the same year.

The youngster moved to Wolves’ academy in February 2024 before making his first-team debut at the end of last season. However, he initially failed to break into the first team squad under former manager Vitor Pereira this season.

But since Rob Edwards’ arrival as the new manager, he has established himself as a key first-team member. After initially featuring as a rotational player, he has started the last four consecutive Premier League matches.

He showed glimpses of his qualities at Anfield against Liverpool last month before helping his side come away with a point from Old Trafford against Manchester United.

He even registered an assist against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, which reflects that the youngster has the qualities to step up in big matches.

Mane scored his first Premier League goal vs West Ham last weekend and also won a penalty in this game. His impressive performance helped Wolves beat the Hammers 3-0, and this was their first victory of the season.

Mane to Chelsea

Now, on Football Insider, Brown says that Mane’s recent eye-catching displays haven’t gone unnoticed as he has started attracting a lot of attention from several big English clubs.

Chelsea are interested in signing him and could make a concrete approach. However, Man City are also in this race, with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Considering Wolves are highly likely to endure relegation at the end of this season, the West London club are preparing to secure his service.

Mane has been showcasing his best as a left-sided forward this season. He is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top, so he would be a great coup for Chelsea with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liam Rosenior’s side eventually make a concrete approach to lure him to Stamford Bridge this year.