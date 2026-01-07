Saka returns against defending champions: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Liverpool

The champions elect of the 2025/26 Premier League go up against the defending champions of the title for the second time this season as Arsenal host Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.

Liverpool won the reverse fixture 1-0 at Anfield, thanks to a Dominik Szoboszlai free-kick, but the Gunners will be the favourites this time around to win the clash on their home turf. Here is how they could line-up.

Goalkeeper – David Raya is expected to retain his place in goal for the hosts.

Defenders – Jurrien Timber is set to continue at right back ahead of Ben White, whereas Piero Hincapie may be employed at left back as Riccardo Calafiori is injured.

Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba could finish off an unchanged backline for Arsenal from last time out by featuring in the centre of the defensive quartet.

Saka back

Midfielders – Martin Zubimendi could continue to play in defensive midfield, whereas Declan Rice is also likely to get the nod in a slightly advanced position having bagged a brace at Bournemouth in the last match.

Martin Odegaard is also in contention to keep his place in the starting eleven and captain the Arsenal side in the process.

Forwards – Bukayo Saka rested in the last match and came off the bench. He could, however, replace Noni Madueke in the starting eleven on the right flank.

Leandro Trossard on the other hand, could stay on the bench, with Gabriel Martinelli likely to remain on the left wing.

Viktor Gyokeres could lead the line in spite of struggling for goals in recent weeks.

Here is how the home side might look on paper.