Chelsea could seal surprise Antonio Rudiger return in January transfer window

Chelsea’s recent results could see them invest in a central defender as soon as in the ongoing transfer window and they have been linked with a surprise target, who could end up being Liam Rosenior’s maiden signing as their head coach.

Fichajes has reported that Chelsea are interested in signing Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger. The German international is in the final six months of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, so the Blues believe they can land him for just £8.5 million.

Rudiger was formerly a Chelsea player, where he won the Champions League and FA Cup, before joining Real Madrid as a free agent in 2022. He has continued there as one of the world’s best defenders, so Chelsea’s interest is not a huge surprise.

The 32-year-old has had his share of fitness struggles this year, but his experience and leadership are held in good stead by the Chelsea board, particularly as the first-team has a relatively young and inexperienced dressing setup.

Rudiger unlikely to move in January

Antonio Rudiger would have been a great short-term addition to the Chelsea squad and even with his age in mind, he would have been a regular fixture at centre back for them. However, a January transfer does not seem likely.

Xabi Alonso himself considers Rudiger a vital part of his plans, and with Eder Militao injured until March or April as well as Dean Huijsen in his first year in the Spanish capital, the Real Madrid boss would want to hold onto an experienced campaigner.

Chelsea could look to sign him in the summer as a free agent if he does not renew his contract with Real Madrid, but for the time being, they will need to look at alternatives as all things point towards their former player staying put at the Bernabeu.