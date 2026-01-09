Man Utd & Arsenal firmly in race to sign Breno Bidon

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly firmly in the race to sign Corinthians midfielder Breno Bidon, as per a recent report.

After dismissing Ruben Amorim, the Red Devils played their first game under caretaker manager Darren Fletcher in midweek. Although they dominated relegation-threatened Burnley and created a lot of chances, they only had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

The biggest positive for United in this game was that new summer signing Benjamin Sesko looked sharp and scored both goals. However, they continue to struggle with midfield problems as Casemiro has displayed inconsistent performances thus far this season and was below average vs Burnley.

On the other hand, Manuel Ugarte also looked uncomfortable, and following Bruno Fernandes’ substitution, United failed to create opportunities for attackers.

It has widely been reported that the Red Devils are planning to reinforce the midfield department this year and have been linked with numerous names.

Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton are said to be on United’s wishlist. Now, as per a recent report via (Sport Witness), Man Utd are also interested in Bidon and have been monitoring his development for some time.

However, purchasing the Brazilian won’t be straightforward for the 20-time English champions as Arsenal are also in this race and have already held talks with Corinthians to learn about the details of sealing the deal.

Moreover, Sporting CP are also interested in the 20-year-old and have already launched a formal proposal worth around £13m. United and Arsenal are also hoping to finalise the operation for around the same fee

However, the Brazilian side don’t want to let him leave for anything less than £26m, with his existing deal set to run until 2029. So, they are in a strong position to stay firm on their valuation.

Bidon is a versatile left-footed midfielder as he is comfortable playing anywhere across the middle of the park. He is a talented player and has already secured his place in Corinthians’ starting line-up.

The South American would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Man Utd with a view to the long-term future, should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Old Trafford club eventually manage to secure his service in January or next summer.