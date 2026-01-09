Arsenal ready to enter race to sign Marc Guehi



According to The Mirror, Arsenal are ready to enter the race to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi amid interest from Manchester City and Liverpool.

The north London giants have had a fantastic Premier League campaign thus far, and they are 6 points clear at the top of the standings ahead of Man City and Aston Villa.

The Gunners still have much work to do to lift the title, and The Mirror claim that they are now weighing up an approach for Guehi, whose contract expires on June 30.

It is unclear whether Arsenal will make a winter bid or wait to pursue a free transfer in the summer. Man City are leading the race as they are lining up a January approach.

Palace are set to hold out for £4o million for the 25-year-old despite his deal expiring in less than six months.

Summer priority

The Gunners have one of the best central defensive partnerships in the Premier League in William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes. The pair have picked up injuries this season, but they are presently fully fit and firing.

The club also have the likes of Piero Hincapie, Jurrien Timber, Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori and Cristhian Mosquera to provide backup. Calafiori and Mosquera are injured, but are anticipated to return pretty soon.

There does not appear the need for another centre-back in the ranks. Guehi may likewise have second thoughts about joining the Gunners, where he could be a regular substitute during the back end of the campaign.

With the World Cup coming up next summer, the Englishman would not want to miss out on selection due to the lack of game time.

This would put Man City in an advantageous position. The Cityzens have both Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias out injured, which should pave the way for Guehi to secure a guaranteed starting spot in central defence.

In a separate update, reputed journalist David Ornstein has revealed that Arsenal have contacted Guehi’s representatives, more likely for a summer move. Liverpool are exploring a similar deal for the ex-Chelsea man.

Keeping this in mind, Man City seem as the clear-cut favourites to sign Guehi this winter.