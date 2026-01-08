[Teams] Arsenal vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups as Saka returns but visitors dealt blow

Arsenal can extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to eight points with a win over Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

The Gunners watched on as Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Brighton on Wednesday night while Aston Villa could only draw at Crystal Palace. That’s left Arsenal sitting five points clear with a game in hand so they’ll be desperate to widen the gap with a win this evening.

Mikel Arteta has made some changes from the side that beat Bournemouth last time out but David Raya keeps his place between the sticks. Jurrien Timber is also preferred ahead of Ben White at right-back while William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes start in the heart of Arsenal’s back four.

Piero Hincapie completes the defence meaning Myles Lewis-Skelly has to settle for a place on the bench once again. Martin Zubimendi starts in the holding role for Arsenal with Declan Rice looking to continue his superb run of form this season.

Martin Odegaard has also been in good form of late and the Norwegian international captains Arsenal once again tonight. There are changes in attack as Bukayo Saka is recalled after being rested at the weekend. Noni Madueke makes way.

Leandro Trossard is also back in the starting line-up for Arsenal as he replaces Gabriel Martinelli on the left wing. Viktor Gyokeres keeps his place up front so Gabriel Jesus is on the bench but Kai Havertz isn’t fit to make the squad.

Blow for Reds

Liverpool have been dealt a blow as Hugo Ekitike is ruled out. With Alexander Isak and Mohamed Salah also missing, Cody Gakpo has to lead the line with Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz on the wings.

Aisson Becker keeps goal once again for the visitors while Conor Bradley starts at right-back. Ibrahima Konate is passed fit to start alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of defence with Milos Kerkez given the nod at left-back.

Ryan Gravenberch anchor the Liverpool midfield with Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai also starting for the visitors. That means Curtis Jones has to settle for a place on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Lewis-Skelly, White, Norgaard, Merino, Eze, Martinelli, Madueke, Jesus.

Liverpool

Alisson, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Frimpong, Gakpo, Wirtz

Subs: Mamardashvili, Woodman, Gomez, Chiesa, Jones, Robertson, Nyoni, Ramsay, Ngumoha