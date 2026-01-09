Arsenal make contact to sign Dortmund starlet Romeo Ritter

Arsenal have made contact to sign highly rated German centre-back Romeo Ritter from Borussia Dortmund, according to Florian Plettenberg.

Dortmund are prominent for developing elite talent through their academy, with the likes of Marco Reus, Mario Götze, Marcel Schmelzer, Christian Pulisic, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Antonio Rüdiger all passing through its ranks before going on to enjoy successful careers. Ritter could be the next name to emerge from that lineage, with several leading scouts already flagging him as a player to monitor closely.

Still in the formative stages of his journey, Ritter will turn 18 in March and is yet to make his senior debut. Even so, his standout displays for Dortmund’s Under-19 and Under-17 sides, combined with valuable exposure in the UEFA Youth League, have already generated significant interest despite his lack of first-team action.

With his stocks currently rising, it appears Arsenal are now looking to sign the player early, according to Plettenberg, who claims that the Gunners have made contact to enquire about the possible transfer of Ritter to the Emirates Stadium.

The German transfer expert adds that it is unclear whether the youngster will extend his stay at Dortmund, as his contract is set to run out in 2027, with Mikel Arteta’s side now closely monitoring the situation ahead of a possible move.

However, for a player of Ritter’s qualities, it’s no surprise that top European clubs are vying for his signature, with the report adding that Italian giants AC Milan have also enquired about the 17-year-old.

Arsenal are enjoying an outstanding campaign, sitting top of both the Champions League league phase and the Premier League, where they hold a six-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City.

Although Mikel Arteta faces mounting pressure to deliver major trophies this season, a key factor behind Arsenal’s rise has been their success in recruiting gifted young players with a long-term vision in mind.

One name currently on the club’s radar is German centre-back prospect Ritter. The 17-year-old is a defensively astute centre-back who is efficient on the ball while also offering versatility by being comfortable on either side of central defence.

Ritter’s defensive strength and versatility also make him a good fit for Mikel Arteta’s tactical set-up, and amid interest from Milan, the Gunners’ decent record of allowing youngsters to shine could hand them the advantage in the race.