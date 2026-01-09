Chelsea battling with Arsenal & Liverpool to sign Barcola

Chelsea are reportedly battling with Arsenal and Liverpool over a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola, as per TEAMtalk.

The Blues decided to reinforce the left flank by purchasing Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens last summer. However, the duo have struggled to showcase their best in the Premier League thus far this season, netting only one league goal combined.

They are still very young and need time to develop. Apart from them, Chelsea also have Raheem Sterling and Tyrique George, but the former Manchester City star has been out of favour in recent years, while George has struggled to find regular game time.

Like Gittens and Garnacho, George is also very young, and it has been suggested that the youngster is willing to leave the West London club to play regularly and develop his career.

As a result, it appears Chelsea have started exploring options to strengthen the left flank once again. They reportedly made contact to sign Antoine Semenyo from AFC Bournemouth, but he has decided to join Man City.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Chelsea have registered their interest in signing Barcola and have been in regular contact after being offered the chance to secure his service through intermediaries.

However, Liam Rosenior’s side will have to overcome stiff competition to seal the deal, as Arsenal and Liverpool are also in this race and have already enquired about the details of signing him.

Battle

Moreover, Bayern Munich and Man City are also keen on purchasing him, meaning the Frenchman isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment.

Barcola has struggled to start regularly under Luis Enrique in recent times; therefore, the player is considering taking a new challenge in his career, but PSG have no intention of letting him leave.

The 23-year-old still has a contract until 2028 at Parc des Princes and is valued at around £61m by Transfermarkt. Therefore, Les Parisiens aren’t in any rush to sell him this year.

Following Luis Diaz’s departure last summer, Liverpool didn’t buy a new left-sided forward last summer and amid their recent absences in the frontline due to injury and AFCON, they are seemingly planning to sign a new forward.

Barcola is a highly talented player and would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal, Liverpool or Chelsea should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service.