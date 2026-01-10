Liverpool interested in signing Tottenham’s Micky Van de Ven

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky Van de Ven, as per a recent report.

Since joining the Lilywhites from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg in 2023, the Dutchman has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League, helping his side win the Europa League title last term.

Although Spurs have struggled under Thomas Frank’s guidance thus far this season, languishing in the bottom half of the table, Van de Ven has displayed promising performances, making seven goal contributions across all competitions.

Moreover, he has helped his side keep 10 clean sheets. Having proven his worth in club football, the 24-year-old has secured his place in Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands national team.

Now, as per a recent report (via TEAMtalk), Liverpool are ‘desperate’ to sign a new centre-back as Ibrahima Konate’s existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season, and Virgil Van Dijk is edging closer towards the twilight of his career.

Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace is the Reds’ primary target, but they feel securing his service in mid-season would be difficult, with Manchester City now keen on purchasing him following Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias’ recent injury problems.

As a result, Liverpool have shifted focus to alternative options and have identified Van de Ven as a ‘major target’. So, they could make a concrete approach to secure his service in January or next summer.

Van de Ven to Liverpool

Van de Ven doesn’t want to leave the Premier League if he were to leave Tottenham, unless Real Madrid make a move.

With the Dutchman still under contract until 2029, Spurs aren’t in any rush to sell him this year and are willing to keep hold of him by tying him down to a new term.

Therefore, Liverpool will have to launch a lucrative proposal to persuade Tottenham to cash-in on Van de Ven, who is valued at around £56m by Transfermarkt.

Van de Ven is a Premier League-proven player and is yet to reach his prime. Therefore, he would be a great coup for the Merseyside club should they eventually manage to secure his services this year.