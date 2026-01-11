Chelsea join race to sign Como centre-back Jacobo Ramon

Chelsea are in battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign Como centre-back Jacobo Ramón, according to CaughtOffside.

Ramón rose to prominence with Real Madrid last season, edging closer to the first-team picture with six senior appearances and memorably scoring a dramatic stoppage-time winner against Mallorca in May, performances that convinced Como to secure his services in the summer.

Standing at a towering 6ft 5in, he has since become a regular starter in Serie A, showcasing his potential to become one of the best centre-backs in the future. The 21-year-old has been among Europe’s standout young centre-backs this season, scoring twice in 17 league appearances and winning an impressive 92 duels in league action, according to FotMob.

It’s no surprise that top European clubs, particularly in the Premier League, have now put the defensive ace on their radar.

This is according to CaughtOffside, which claims that Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham are closely monitoring Ramon’s performances at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia over a possible move to England.

For Chelsea, the report claims the London club view the 21-year-old as a viable long-term option for their youth-driven recruitment strategy, who could develop into a leader in the Premier League in the future.

On the other hand, the Spaniard’s pace and calmness align with Arne Slot’s high-tempo, pressing-focused defensive system, according to the report.

Battle

With Premier League clubs now showing interest, Ramon’s valuation could go even higher than £15m, as Madrid have a 50% sell-on clause should Como decide to sell him, so the Blues and Reds will now need to present a favourable financial package to sign him, CaughtOffside adds.

The report adds that Chelsea and Liverpool are joined by Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace in the race for the Spain U21 international.

Como may have been taking plaudits for the attacking fluidity Cesc Fabregas has instilled since their promotion, but it is their defensive solidity that has been key to their European pursuit this season.

After 19 Serie A games this season, only fourth-placed AS Roma have conceded fewer goals (12) than I Lariani’s 13 so far this season, while their nine clean sheets are the joint most alongside Lazio and Roma.

Central to their resolute defence is Ramon, whose commanding displays and leadership of the backline alongside Marc-Oliver Kempf have led to what would be a tussle between Chelsea and Liverpool for his signature in the coming months.