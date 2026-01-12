Man Utd & Arsenal battling for Olympiacos star Christos Mouzakitis

Manchester United and Arsenal are in a battle over a deal to sign highly rated Greek midfielder Christos Mouzakitis from Olympiacos, as per Ekrem Konur.

The 19-year-old has risen rapidly after coming through Olympiacos’ academy, with his standout displays during their 2023–24 UEFA Youth League triumph drawing widespread attention. That progress was rewarded with a senior debut in April 2023, featuring in a 3–0 victory over Episkopi.

Since then, he has been fully integrated into the first-team setup under José Luis Mendilibar, making 22 appearances across all competitions, including six outings in the UEFA Champions League.

Now, according to Ekrem Konur, Mouzakitis has piqued the interest of several clubs, and the race for his signature is heating up this winter.

Among the clubs looking to sign him are Man Utd and Arsenal, according to the journalist who claims that the Premier League giants are battling with other European clubs over a deal to sign the Greek midfielder.

In what could be a boost to the Red Devils and Gunners, the report adds that the seven-cap Greece international has expressed his desire to leave the Karaiskakis Stadium in the ongoing transfer window, and Olympiacos are now demanding a £34m fee to sanction his departure.

However, the English duo will need to fend off competition from Primeira Liga sides Benfica and FC Porto, as well as Serie A giants Inter Milan, as per Konur.

Battle

United’s midfield still needs a revamp, despite solid contributions from Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro this season. The urgency is heightened by Casemiro’s situation, with the Brazilian turning 34 in February and his contract expiring at the end of the campaign.

Although United signed Manuel Ugarte as a long-term successor, the Uruguayan has yet to find his footing. With speculation also surrounding a potential Kobbie Mainoo exit, the club could look to add another young midfielder, with Mouzakitis now being eyed.

Arsenal, on the other hand, strengthened heavily in midfield over the summer and now boasts a wealth of high-quality options in central areas.

Mikel Arteta added Martin Zubimendi and Christian Nørgaard to bolster his defensive midfield, complementing existing players such as Mikel Merino and Declan Rice.

As a result, a move to United appears the more logical pathway, with the club still in the early stages of their rebuild and the prospect of increased opportunities at Old Trafford—especially if Casemiro departs next summer—making the switch particularly appealing for the youngster.