[Teams] Portsmouth vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Fratton Park as Arteta rings the changes

Premier League leaders Arsenal will be looking to avoid an upset as they take on Portsmouth at Fratton Park this afternoon in the 3rd round of the FA Cup.

The Gunners head into the game off the back of a disappointing 0-0 draw with Liverpool but the result still opened up a six point lead at the top of the table. Now, the focus turns to FA Cup matters as they take on Championship side Portsmouth for a place in the next round.

Mikel Arteta has taken the opportunity to rest some key players and use the full depth of his squad as the Spaniard makes 10 changes from the side that started against Liverpool on Thursday night.

David Raya makes way for Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal while Ben White is recalled at right-back with Jurrien Timber dropping to the bench. Piero Hincapie picked up an injury against Liverpool so he’s ruled out along side Cristhian Mosquera and Riccardo Calafiori.

That means Myles Lewis-Skelly starts at left-back while Christian Norgaard lines-up alongside Gabriel Magalhaes in the middle of Arsenal’s back four. William Saliba is given a complete rest with 16-year-old Marli Salmon named among the subs.

Mikel Merino starts in midfield along with Ethan Nwaneri – the youngster is handed a chance to impress having struggled for regular minutes this season. Eberechi Eze also starts for Arsenal meaning Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi drop to the bench.

Bukayo Saka is given a breather as is Leandro Trossard so Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli start on the wings for Arsenal. Viktor Gyokeres struggled badly against Liverpool as his poor form continued so Gabriel Jesus is recalled to start up front.

Kai Havertz is back in the squad and he’ll be looking to make an appearance off the bench for the first time since injuring his knee on the opening weekend of the season.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Portsmouth

Bursik, Devlin, Poole, Shaughnessy, Swanson, Chaplin, Dozzell, Le Roux, Blair, Segecic, Bishop, Chaplin.

Subs: Killip, Williams, Bowat, Oglivie, Pack, Farrell, Umeh, Swift, Kirk.

Arsenal

Arrizabalaga, White, Norgaard, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Merino, Nwaneri, Eze, Madueke, Martinelli, Jesus.

Subs: Raya, Timber, Salmon, Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Havertz, Gyokeres.