Liverpool preparing lucrative offer to sign Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham

Liverpool have been in decent form lately and their quest for a Champions League spot is back on. With Arne Slot steadying the ship over recent months, his job is safe but there is a visible room for an improvement to the squad ahead of next season.

Spanish source Fichajes has reported that Liverpool are keen on signing Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham and are preparing a club-record offer worth approximately £155 million for the English international’s services.

Bellingham is one of the world’s best midfielders, and is capable of playing as a number eight, number 10 or even as a false nine, so his versatility will be a massive bonus for the Reds, especially with Florian Wirtz playing better down the flanks.

Bellingham happy at Madrid

Jude Bellingham has been an important fixture in Real Madrid’s plans since joining them. Under Carlo Ancelotti and Xabi Alonso, he enjoyed success and is likely to be of high prominence under Alvaro Arbeloa as well.

In fact, he is expected to begin contract talks with the Whites soon and given how brilliantly he has performed for them in the last year or two, including winning the Champions League, it seems like a formality before both parties extend their association.

For Liverpool to be able to lure Bellingham away from Real Madrid, they would need to make a very compelling offer and convince the 22-year-old to join them from a sporting perspective, and not just from a financial viewpoint.

As such, it is difficult to see Bellingham leaving Real Madrid less than three years after joining them and Liverpool, in spite of their willingness to spend a huge chunk of money on him, are likely to walk away dejected from the negotiation table.