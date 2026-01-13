Liverpool battling with Arsenal & Chelsea to sign Arda Guler

Liverpool are reportedly battling with Arsenal and Chelsea over a deal to sign Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler, as per TEAMtalk.

The Reds decided to reinforce the creative midfield position by purchasing Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for a huge fee in the last transfer window.

The German endured a tough first few months at Anfield before starting to show glimpses of his qualities in recent matches, scoring three goals and registering two assists in the last six consecutive matches across all competitions.

Dominik Szoboszlai is another option Arne Slot has at his disposal to deploy in the No.10 position, but the former RB Leipzig star is a versatile player and has been featuring in other positions this season.

Therefore, it appears the Merseyside club have started exploring options to add depth to the CAM position, with TEAMtalk claiming that they hold a long-standing interest in Guler.

The Reds have enquired multiple times about the Turkish international over the last 12 months and could make a concrete approach in January or next summer.

However, Liverpool will have to overcome stiff competition to seal the deal as Chelsea and Arsenal are also in this race, and they have been making contact with the player’s representatives regularly to persuade him to join.

Moreover, Bayern Munich are also keen on him, meaning the player isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment.

However, the report state that Guler has no intention of leaving Los Blancos just yet, and Real Madrid don’t want to let him leave either. They are even planning to hand him a fresh term, although his existing deal is set to run until 2029.

Chelsea signed Facundo Buonanotte from Brighton and Hove Albion on a loan deal last summer to support Cole Palmer. However, the Argentinian has struggled to find regular game time thus far this season. So, it appears the West London club are willing to sign a new CAM this year.

Guler, valued at around £78m by Transfermarkt, has shown glimpses of his qualities at Real Madrid in recent times and would be a great coup for Arsenal, Chelsea, or Liverpool should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service this year.