Man Utd ‘most interested’ in signing Ederson Castillo

Manchester United are reportedly ‘most interested’ in signing LDU youngster Ederson Castillo, as per BOLAVIP.

After parting ways with Ruben Amorim, the Red Devils played two games against Burnley and Brighton and Hove Albion under caretaker manager Darren Fletcher.

They failed to win either game and, having been defeated by the Seagulls, United’s FA Cup journey is over. Meaning, the 20-time English champions are pretty much guaranteed to end the season trophyless.

Now, Michael Carrick has been appointed as the interim manager until the end of this season, and United are hoping that the former midfielder will be able to guide the club to secure European football.

Man Utd are currently seventh in the Premier League table with 32 points from 21 matches, sitting just three points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

In the meantime, it has been suggested that Carrick could look to sign a new midfielder in January to help achieve the main objective, with Rúben Neves linked with a move to Old Trafford

Now, BOLAVIP claim that Man Utd are ‘most interested’ in signing Ederson and could make a concrete approach to secure his services in January or next summer.

Ederson to Man Utd

LDU would be ready to cash in on him for a fee of around £4m, with the 17-year-old considered as the ‘New Moisés Caicedo’.

However, the report claim that purchasing the Ecuadorian won’t be straightforward for Man Utd as Barcelona and Real Madrid are also in this race, while the Blaugrana have already stepped up efforts to seal the deal.

After rising through the Ecuadorian side’s youth system, he made his first team debut in 2024. He is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually manage to secure the South American’s service in January or next summer.

Meanwhile, Carrick’s first assignment as United boss is the Manchester derby at Old Trafford next weekend, followed by a Premier League clash with Arsenal later this month. So, it is going to be an extremely difficult start for Carrick.