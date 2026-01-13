Chelsea preparing £260 million spending spree on Fermin Lopez and Julian Alvarez

Chelsea’s major activity in January so far has not been in the transfer market, but on the managerial front as they parted ways with Enzo Maresca and replaced him with Liam Rosenior, who won his first game in the dugout in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Whether or not the Blues are planning to make major additions to their squad in the ongoing transfer window has yet to be known, especially with the manager content with what he has, but plans for the summer are already in the works.

According to Caught Offside, Chelsea are lining up a £260 million outlay on signing Atletico Madrid hitman Julian Alvarez and Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez later this year with both La Liga stars expected to significantly bolster their squad.

Both transfers remain possible

Julian Alvarez has played exceptionally well for Atletico Madrid, but his 11 goals and five assists in all competitions so far this season, have brought little value in terms of silverware, with many believing the Argentine could leave for a competitive project.

He will come at a massive price tag and it is not known yet how much of the £260 million Chelsea plan to spend on him, but the former Manchester City star’s qualities need little introduction and he would be a massive coup for the Londoners.

Though Barcelona are interested in his signing as well, it remains to be seen whether they can afford to sign Alvarez, whereas Atletico would prefer selling him to an overseas club rather than strengthening a local Spanish rival.

Fermin Lopez remains happy at Barcelona but for how much longer he remains satisfied being second fiddle will be interesting to see, and Chelsea knocking on his door with guarantees over game time could compel him to strongly consider his future.

Like Julian Alvarez, Fermin Lopez would also be a huge signing for the Blues and his creativity as well as goal threat would offer something different to Liam Rosenior in comparison to what Chelsea’s existing midfielders bring to the table.