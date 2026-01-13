Chelsea
Chelsea interested in signing West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta
Chelsea have yet to make their first signing under Liam Rosenior and have not ruled out January additions, especially as their defensive and midfield departments are in need of better depth and quality ahead of the decisive phase of the season.
Renan Moura, a Brazilian journalist, has reported that Chelsea are considering a transfer for West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who is expected to leave the Hammers in the ongoing transfer window for approximately £35 million.
Flamengo are most interested in the player’s transfer and having had an initial bid rejected, they are expected to come back with a better offer, although the Blues are hoping to thwart them by entering into talks with their city rivals in the very near future.
Paqueta a good signing for Chelsea
Lucas Paqueta would be a solid signing for Chelsea. He can play a deeper role in midfield, slightly higher up and does well with an without the ball. Amid fitness concerns surrounding Romeo Lavia, the Brazilian international promises to be a welcome addition.
Paqueta’s entourage also believes that staying in Europe instead of joining Flamengo is the better choice for the 28-year-old, who is in the best years of his career, but the player is ‘determined’ to leave England given his treatment over match-fixing allegations.
It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can convince Paqueta into joining them this month, or whether the player is hellbent on returning to his homeland to join Flamengo. If he is willing to stay in England, there is interest from elsewhere too.
Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are also believed to be interested in Paqueta should he leave the door ajar to continuing in the Premier League, but considering what Chelsea can offer, they will likely be the favourites for him ahead of local rivals.
Other News
-
Chelsea/ 4 seconds ago
Chelsea interested in signing West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta
Chelsea have yet to make their first signing under Liam Rosenior and have not...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 30 mins ago
Man Utd ‘most interested’ in signing Ederson Castillo
Manchester United are reportedly ‘most interested’ in signing LDU youngster Ederson Castillo, as per...
-
Chelsea/ 60 mins ago
Chelsea preparing £260 million spending spree on Fermin Lopez and Julian Alvarez
Chelsea’s major activity in January so far has not been in the transfer market,...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 1 hour ago
Man Utd eyeing winter deal for Ruben Neves
According to The Guardian, Manchester United are prepared to make a winter approach for...
-
Arsenal/ 2 hours ago
Liverpool battling with Arsenal & Chelsea to sign Arda Guler
Liverpool are reportedly battling with Arsenal and Chelsea over a deal to sign Real...