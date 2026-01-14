Liverpool receive chance to sign Monaco’s Vanderson

Liverpool have reportedly received an opportunity to sign AS Monaco defender Vanderson, as per TEAMtalk.

Following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure as a free agent last summer, the Reds decided to reinforce the right-back position by purchasing Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.

However, the Dutchman isn’t a right-back by trait and used to play as a RWB under Xabi Alonso at BayArena. Ronald Koeman has even used him as a right winger in the Netherlands national team.

As a result, Arne Slot has been left with Conor Bradley as the only specialist right-back option. However, having sustained a serious knee injury against Arsenal last week, his season is over.

Joe Gomez can provide cover in the right-back position, but he has struggled with fitness problems in recent years. Thankfully, he is available again after recovering from his issue.

Although Dominik Szoboszlai is an attacking midfielder by trait, he can provide cover in the right-back position if needed and has played many matches in this position this season.

Now, TEAMtalk state that following Bradley’s injury, Liverpool have started exploring right-back options, but they might not sign anyone before the February 2nd transfer deadline.

Vanderson to Liverpool

The Merseyside club have been offered the chance to sign Vanderson, and the Brazilian might be available this month. He has been linked with a move away from Monaco in recent months, with the player open to moving to the Premier League.

Apart from the former Gremio star, Feyenoord’s Givairo Read and Benfica’s Daniel Banjaqui are also on Liverpool’s wishlist.

Vanderson is valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2028. Therefore, Monaco are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave this month.

The 24-year-old is a right-back by trait but is also comfortable in the RWB role. In 12 appearances across all competitions, he has registered two assists and kept one clean sheet thus far this season.

Although he has struggled with fitness problems thus far this season, he is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in January or next summer.