Tottenham’s Micky Van de Ven dreams of joining Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur star Micky Van de Ven sees Liverpool as a ‘dream’ destination, as per a recent report.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil Van Dijk played a key role in the Reds’ Premier League triumph under Arne Slot’s guidance last term. However, both have struggled to replicate last season’s form thus far.

With Konate’s contract set to expire at the end of this season, speculation surrounding his future has been emerging in recent months. David Ornstein has even stated that Liverpool have been struggling to agree on a deal in principle to extend the Frenchman’s deal.

On the other hand, Van Dijk is set to turn 35 this year, and his existing deal will expire at the end of next season. Giovanni Leoni and Joe Gomez are the two backup centre-back options Slot has at his disposal. But Gomez has struggled with fitness problems in recent years, and like Van Dijk, his current deal will also expire next year.

Leoni joined Liverpool from Parma last summer, but his season is over having sustained a serious knee injury on his debut against Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

Ornstein has claimed that the Merseyside club are planning to revamp the defensive department next summer, with Marc Guehi heavily linked with a move.

Van de Ven to Liverpool

Now, as per a recent report (via TEAMtalk), Van de Ven is ready to push for a move away at the end of this season following Tottenham’s downward spiral in recent years, and his ‘dream’ destination is Liverpool.

The Reds reportedly hold an interest in the Dutchman as they were linked with him before his move to Spurs from Wolfsburg a couple of years ago.

He has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League over the years. So, Tottenham have no intention of parting ways with him and are ready to hand him a lucrative new deal to persuade him to stay.

The 24-year-old is valued at around £56m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2029. So, Tottenham are likely to demand a huge fee if they are forced to let him leave this year.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually make a move for him this year.