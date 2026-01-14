Julian Nagelsmann interested in taking over Manchester United after the World Cup

Manchester United parted ways with Ruben Amorim last week and with Darren Fletcher having taken over their FA Cup game last weekend, Michael Carrick has been announced as the interim manager until the end of the season.

United will look for a permanent option in the next few months with the view of hiring the manager in the summer, well in time for next season, and have already been linked with the likes of Luis Enrique and Xavi Hernandez.

Football Insider has reported that Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has also offered himself to Manchester United, and has expressed his interest in taking over the reigns at Old Trafford once the World Cup in North America ends.

While he has a contract with the German football federation until the end of Euro 2028, it is believed Nagelsmann might be released earlier depending on his desire to join another side, or potentially fired if his World Cup performance is subpar.

Nagelsmann’s experience vital for United

Julian Nagelsmann started his managerial career at a young age and besides bagging one of the biggest jobs in international football with Germany, he has also enjoyed success as the head coach of Bayern Munich over a short stint.

The 38-year-old has won the Bundesliga title once and the DFL Super Cup twice, whereas his tactical mindset at Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig has earned him plaudits from all over the world, whereas his man management skills are excellent too.

Nagelsmann’s flexibility with formations, mainly centred around maintaining possession and pressing with high intensity without the ball, so a modern blend of football with good control over the dressing room will give Manchester United what they need.

It will be interesting to see how easily the DFB is prepared to release him from his contract should United reciprocate Nagelsmann’s interest in coaching them.