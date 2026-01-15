Chelsea
Caicedo, Gusto and Palmer return: Predicted Chelsea XI vs Brentford
Liam Rosenior is set to take charge of his first Premier League match this weekend as Chelsea host Brentford at Stamford Bridge on matchday 22 of the English top flight on Saturday, January 17th, at 15:00 local time.
The Blues were beaten midweek in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final by Arsenal, but will look to catch form in the league against a time that has been punching above its weight lately. Here is how the hosts are expected to line up.
Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is likely to keep his place in goal in spite of a subpar display versus Arsenal last time out.
Defenders – Malo Gusto could replace Josh Acheampong as Reece James might not be fully fit to start at right back yet, whereas Marc Cucurella might continue on the left side of the back four. Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah are likely to be preferred in the heart of defence for Saturday’s clash.
Caicedo and Palmer return
Midfielders – Moises Caicedo is back available for Chelsea after being suspended in the Carabao Cup match. The Ecuadorian international could partner alongside Enzo Fernandez in midfield. A return is also on the cards for Cole Palmer, who might be deployed as the attacking midfielder by Saturday’s hosts.
Estevao Willian might be given another start on the right wing, meanwhile, with Pedro Neto also in contention to start on the left.
Forward – Joao Pedro is expected to lead the line for Chelsea once again.
Here is how the Blues might look on paper.
