Arsenal lining up summer transfer for Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon

With Arsenal having spent a significant amount of money on signing Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi and Viktor Gyokeres in the summer, their investments are reaping rewards in the Premier League as they sit atop the standings 21 matches into the season.

Nevertheless, Mikel Arteta is believed to be keen on making further reinforcements and the left wing is expected to be his priority heading into the summer transfer window later this year with several options already being linked with the Gunners.

Caught Offside has reported that Arsenal have added Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon on their wish-list. The Englishman has scored eight goals and provided four assists in all competitions this season, and is valued at £52 million on Transfermarkt.

Gordon move a strong possibility

Anthony Gordon’s experience at Everton previously and now at Newcastle United is expected to keep him atop of Arsenal’s shortlist of left winger, and it is fair to say that his arrival at the Emirates Stadium later in the year has a heavy likelihood.

Gordon’s lofty price tag and Arsenal’s potential willingness to meet it might compel Newcastle United into selling the 24-year-old as they hope to remain within the stipulated Premier League Financial Fair Play guidelines by balancing their accounts.

His performances over the last 18 months or so have warranted a transfer to one of the Premier League’s bigger sides and in Arsenal, the English international could soon secure a switch to arguably the most attractive side in the English top flight.

It will be interesting to see how much Newcastle United are prepared to demand for his signing, but in comparison to Bradley Barcola and Rodrygo Goes, a couple of players Arsenal have been linked with, Anthony Gordon is expected to be cheaper.