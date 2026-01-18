Liverpool battling with Tottenham & Chelsea to sign Ramon

Liverpool are reportedly battling with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea over a deal to sign Como defender Jacobo Ramon, as per TEAMtalk.

After moving to Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia from Real Madrid last summer, the 21-year-old has enjoyed a stellar debut campaign in Serie A thus far this season.

In 17 league appearances, the Spaniard has netted twice and kept seven clean sheets. Moreover, he has been helping his side to push for a European place finish.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that after being impressed by Ramon’s eye-catching performances, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea have all registered their interest in signing him. Moreover, Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace are also plotting a swoop.

However, purchasing the youngster won’t be straightforward for the Premier League clubs, as although Real Madrid have sold him, they have full control over his future.

Los Blancos have a 50% sell-on clause and have multiple buyback options. After monitoring his development closely this season, the Spanish giants are willing to bring him back, with the player holding an ambition to make it at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

Real Madrid are planning to refresh the backline as Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao have been struggling with fitness problems, while David Alaba has passed his best.

Chelsea are said to be keen on reinforcing the defensive department this month to help Liam Rosenior achieve success during the second half of this season.

Liverpool, on the other hand, need a new centre-back as a potential replacement for Ibrahima Konate, as his existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season.

Tottenham have struggled under Thomas Frank thus far this season, so they have been working hard in this window to strengthen the squad and hand Frank the necessary tools to turn the situation around over the coming months.

Ramon, standing at 6ft 5in tall, is technically sound, extremely comfortable playing out from the back, and good in the air. However, he is still very young and needs time to reach his full potential.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club, the Reds, or the Blues eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service in January or next summer.