Arsenal keen on Real Madrid starlet Victor Valdepenas

Arsenal are closely monitoring Real Madrid’s highly rated centre-back Victor Valdepenas ahead of a possible move, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Valdepenas began his development within Rayo Vallecano’s youth system before Real Madrid brought him in at the age of 11 back in 2018. A move to Leganes followed two years later, but his journey soon came full circle, returning to the Bernabéu in 2022, where he has steadily climbed through the academy structure of the 36-time Spanish champions.

The defender stepped up to Real Madrid Castilla in January of last year and has featured regularly in Primera Federación this season, most notably against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League Under-21 International Cup, as Álvaro Arbeloa’s side secured a 1-0 win.

Before Xabi Alonso’s departure, the 19-year-old was handed his senior debut in December, starting Real Madrid’s 2-1 La Liga victory over Alavés, where he completed 78 minutes in that match before making way for Dean Huijsen, with his performances catching the eye.

Now, according to Romano, Arsenal are closely monitoring Valdepenas’ situation at the Spanish capital over his possible transfer to the Emirates Stadium.

The reputable transfer expert adds that North Londoners have shortlisted the five-cap Spanish U19 international among their list of potential centre-back options to reinforce Mikel Arteta’s backline in the coming months.

Prospect

Mikel Arteta has placed a strong focus on building a solid back line since taking charge at the Emirates Stadium.

That approach has helped Arsenal become one of the more organised defensive sides in recent seasons, not just in the Premier League but in Europe.

They currently have Piero Hincapie, Riccardo Calafiori, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and, to an extent, Jurrien Timber as options on the left-hand side of the backline.

One notable feature among the group is their ability to play across multiple positions at the back as well as in midfield, where they’re constantly asked to invert during build-up or to join the attack.

This is a quality Valdepanas excels at, as he can seamlessly slot into left centre-back and left back.

Standing at 6ft 2in tall, he’s also reliable in defending aerial duels and a threat at set pieces, highlighted by his brilliant near-post flick in the UEFA Youth League matchweek two clash against Kairat Almaty.

With Arsenal only monitoring the Spaniard, it’ll be interesting to see if Madrid will be open to selling him, especially with three years left in his contract at the Bernabéu.