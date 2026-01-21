Liverpool vying with Arsenal & Man Utd to sign Diomande

Liverpool are reportedly showing the ‘strongest’ interest in signing Manchester United and Arsenal target Yan Diomande, as per Caught Offside.

Since moving to Red Bull Arena from Spanish side Leganés last summer, the 19-year-old has enjoyed a stellar debut campaign this season, scoring seven goals and registering three assists across all competitions.

Moreover, he has been guiding his side to mount a top-four charge in the Bundesliga. After proving his worth in club football, the youngster has secured his place in the Ivory Coast national team’s starting line-up, helping his country reach the quarter-final of AFCON before losing to Egypt.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Diomande’s recent impressive performances for club and country haven’t gone unnoticed, as he has been attracting a lot of attention.

Man Utd and Arsenal have registered their interest in him, while Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich are in this race as well. The Gunners see Diomande as a potential replacement for Gabriel Martinelli, and they have already held internal discussions over this deal.

However, Liverpool are showing the ‘strongest’ interest in sealing the deal as they have identified the African as a ‘perfect’ fit to replace Mohamed Salah.

The Merseyside club are even preparing to launch a formal proposal, and the player would be open to moving to Anfield as he is a boyhood Liverpool fan.

Diomande to Liverpool

However, Leipzig have no intention of letting their key asset leave for cheap, with his existing deal set to run until 2030 and have slapped a £87m price tag on his head.

Diomande is a left-winger by trait but is also comfortable on the opposite side. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and also works hard without possession.

Following Luis Diaz’s departure last summer, Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa, and Rio Ngumoha are the left-wing options Arne Slot currently has. However, Gakpo has been displaying inconsistent performances, while Chiesa has found himself out of favour.

On the other hand, Salah is edging towards the twilight of his career. So, signing a new wide forward would be the right decision for Liverpool, and Diomande might be a shrewd acquisition should they eventually manage to secure his service by defeating other clubs in this race.