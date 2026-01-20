Chelsea competing with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain to sign Julian Alvarez

Atletico Madrid are fourth in La Liga this season and in spite of being in a comfortable position to progress out of the league phase of the Champions League, they are far from the favourites to win the competition.

Diego Simeone’s side has underperformed for several years, with their last major title coming in 2021, and consequently, questions have been raised about how much more time a player of Julian Alvarez is willing to spend at the club.

Chelsea are now considering a summer transfer for him, according to The Daily Mail, and face competition from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain for the Argentine international, who is thought to be considering his future.

The 25-year-old is thought to be open to returning to the Premier League, where he previously played for Manchester City, thereby giving Chelsea the confident that they will be able to see off competition for his services.

Alvarez promises to be a top signing

Julian Alvarez has stood out at Atletico Madrid, not least this season, with 11 goals and five assists in all competitions. He has all that it takes to be an excellent signing for Chelsea, who can guarantee him an attractive sporting project and match his price tag.

Barcelona remain very keen on him, but Atletico Madrid will prefer selling Alvarez overseas if indeed he wishes to leave the club, but Paris Saint-Germain, thanks to their financial muscle, may offer Chelsea a run for their money in a bid to sign the forward.

Liam Rosenior’s side will need to make a compelling enough proposal to Julian Alvarez to ensure he picks them over PSG, especially because he is one of the world’s best in his position and can effectively score over 20 goals per season very consistently.

It will be interesting to see where the World Cup winner eventually lands up, but if his inclination is towards returning to England, Chelsea will look to get a deal across the line sooner rather than later once the summer transfer window opens.