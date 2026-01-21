Liverpool showing ‘genuine’ interest in signing Van de Ven

Liverpool are reportedly showing ‘genuine’ interest in signing Tottenham Hotspur star Micky Van de Ven, as per TEAMtalk.

Since joining the Lilywhites from Wolfsburg in 2023, the 24-year-old has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League.

The Dutchman even helped his side win the Europa League under Ange Postecoglou last term, ending the North London club’s 17-year trophy drought.

Having showcased his qualities in the English top flight, Van de Ven has secured his place in Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands national team.

Although Tottenham have struggled under new manager Thomas Frank thus far this season, the defender has continued to display impressive performances, making seven goal contributions across all competitions. Moreover, he has helped his side keep 10 clean sheets.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that after Spurs’ struggle this season, Van de Ven could be open to leaving to take the next step in his career, and only the arrival of an elite manager as Frank’s replacement may change his mind.

Liverpool are showing ‘genuine’ interest in signing him by taking advantage of his current situation and could make a concrete approach in January or next summer.

With the defender’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Tottenham aren’t in any rush to sell him and are expected to demand a huge fee if they are forced to let him leave. They usually play hardball to sell their star assets.

Van de Ven to Liverpool

The report state that Tottenham’s resilience won’t be Liverpool’s only obstacle in sealing the deal as Real Madrid are also considering making a potential swoop.

Van de Ven, valued at around £57m by Transfermarkt, is a 6ft 4in tall left-footed centre-back. He is one of the quickest players in the world, is extremely strong, good in the air, and efficient in defensive contributions.

Alongside playing in the centre-back position, the Netherlands international is also efficient in providing cover in the left-back position if needed.

With Virgil van Dijk edging closer to the latter stages of his career, Liverpool will soon need a new left-sided defender. His compatriot Van de Ven would represent a major coup should the club eventually manage to secure his services