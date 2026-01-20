Arsenal
[Teams] Inter Milan vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League showdown
Arsenal are at the San Siro to take on Inter Milan looking to maintain their 100 per cent record in the Champions League group phase.
The Gunners have a faultless 6 wins from their opening 6 matches and sit three points clear of second placed Bayern Munich with a +5 superior goal difference over the Germans.
Mikel Arteta will want to get back to winning ways after Arsenal were held to a 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest at the weekend. The Spanish coach is making full use of his squad as he makes seven changes to his starting eleven tonight.
David Raya is one of four players who keep their place, as is Jurrien Timber with the Dutchman moving across to right-back as Ben White makes way. Myles Lewis-Skelly is recalled to start at left-back for Arsenal while Cristhian Mosquera replaces Gabriel Magalhaes alongside William Saliba in the middle of defence.
Martin Zubimendi anchor the midfield for Arsenal once again but Declan Rice is given a well-earned rest. Mikel Merino is recalled to start in midfield in place of the England international.
Martin Odegaard is also rested tonight which means Eberechi Eze is given the chance to impress in the attacking midfield role. Bukayo Saka was rested against Forest at the weekend but he’s recalled to start on the right flank with Noni Madueke making way.
Arsenal also change things up on the left wing with Leandro Trossard coming in for Gabriel Martinelli. Viktor Gyokeres is struggling for form right now and he drops to the bench tonight with Gabriel Jesus recalled to lead the line up front.
Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:
Inter Milan
Sommer; Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni; Luis Henrique, Barella, Zielinski, Sucic, Dimarco; Martinez, Thuram
Subs: Martinez, De Vrij, Bonny, Frattesi, Diouf, Mkhitaryan, Carlos Augusto, Bisseck, Darmian, Calligaris, Cocchi, Esposito.
Arsenal
Raya, Timber, Saliba, Mosquera, Lewis-Skelly, Merino, Zubimendi, Eze, Saka, Trossard, Jesus
Subs: Arrizabalaga, Setford, White, Gabriel, Norgaard, Rice, Nwaneri, Odegaard, Martinelli, Madueke, Gyokeres, Havertz.
