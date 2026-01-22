Man Utd launch huge bid to sign Federico Valverde

Manchester United have reportedly launched a huge proposal to sign Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, as per Catalan outlet E-Noticies.

The 27-year-old joined Los Blancos from Uruguayan side Peñarol back in 2016. He initially took time to settle into his new surroundings and even joined Deportivo La Coruña on loan in 2017 to play regularly and develop his career.

But, Valverde has now established himself as an undisputed starter in the Spanish giants’ starting line-up, winning three La Liga titles, two Champions League trophies, and numerous other major cup competitions.

However, E-Noticies state that Valverde isn’t happy with his current situation at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, as although he likes to play in the middle of the park, he has been deployed in the right-back position due to Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury absences.

Therefore, the Uruguayan international feels his development into a top-class midfielder has stagnated and is now considering leaving.

Carvajal has struggled with fitness problems in recent years, so former manager Carlo Ancelotti used Valverde in the right-back position amid the Spaniard’s absence.

Valverde might have thought that following Alexander-Arnold’s arrival last summer, he wouldn’t have to play in this position anymore. However, the former Liverpool man has also struggled with fitness problems.

Valverde to Man Utd

As a result, Xabi Alonso was forced to use Valverde on the right side of the defence, and Alvaro Arbeloa has continued to do the same since the former Bayer Leverkusen boss’s departure.

The report state that Man Utd are looking to sign him by taking advantage of his current situation and have already made a formal proposal worth around £104m.

United have guaranteed him a role in his preferred midfield position; as a result, he has been tempted by the prospect of a move to Old Trafford, a development that has been described as a ‘real earthquake’ in the market.

Real Madrid wouldn’t definitely allow his departure in mid-season, with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

He is one of the best midfielders in the world and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his service in January or next summer.