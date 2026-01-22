Chelsea
Chelsea looking to hijack Aston Villa’s transfer for Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta
Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner announced that he will leave the club at the end of the season, and his departure is likely to have caused an exodus. After Marc Guehi’s exit, Adam Wharton and Jean-Philippe Mateta are also expected to depart.
Whilst it seems like Wharton will stay put until the summer, Mateta is open to parting company with the Eagles in the ongoing transfer window itself, and has definitively ruled out a switch to Saudi Arabia with staying in Europe his priority.
It is believed that Aston Villa already have agreed to personal terms with him, but Football Transfers has reported that Chelsea have entered the race to sign the forward and have already established contract with his entourage to secure a move shortly.
Chelsea may be favourites for Mateta
Should Chelsea indeed be interested in signing Jean-Philippe Mateta from Crystal Palace, they are likely to lead the race over Aston Villa, especially because they would be able to offer more money than the Clarets to the player and his club.
Mateta, 28, could also be offered a decent contract by the Blues as far as duration is concerned given that he is in the best years of his career and has been in fine form in the 2025/26 season with 10 goals and two assists to his name.
Liam Delap’s failure to impress in front of goal after his switch from Ipswich Town last summer could compel the Londoners to seriously consider Mateta’s signing, especially with a Champions League spot for next season still to play for.
The FA Cup winner is valued at £35 million on Transfermarkt but considering his contract with Crystal Palace expires in 2027, the club may be prepared to let him go for a discounted price soon in order to mitigate the risk of losing him for free.
