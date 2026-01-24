Chelsea, Everton & West Ham eye move to sign Harry Maguire

Chelsea are reportedly considering making a surprise swoop to sign Everton and West Ham United target Harry Maguire, as per Caught Offside.

After joining Manchester United from Leicester City back in 2019, the 32-year-old initially delivered solid performances. However, he struggled to maintain the momentum, and his level dropped significantly.

He has been displaying much-improved performances in recent months. But, with his existing deal set to expire at the end of this season, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Maguire is highly likely to leave Old Trafford as a free agent, and several clubs have already started lining up to secure his service.

Although Chelsea have focused on signing highly talented young players under the new ownership, they have realised the need for an experienced defender to guide the youngsters and have identified Maguire as a serious option.

However, the Blues will have to overcome tough competition to seal the deal, as Everton and West Ham are also in this race and could make a formal approach.

Moreover, AFC Bournemouth are interested in him. They are seemingly planning to sign Maguire as a potential replacement for Marco Senesi, who has been heavily linked with a move away. His existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season, like the Man Utd man.

Battle

The report state that AS Roma and Napoli are also prepared to make a move if the England international decides to move abroad.

West Ham have struggled thus far this season and are in danger of relegation. So, if they fail to keep hold of their top-flight status, it would be extremely difficult for them to persuade Maguire to join.

On the other hand, Jarrad Branthwaite has struggled with fitness problems in recent years. So, it appears David Moyes is looking to sign Maguire to add depth to the backline.

The 32-year-old is a Premier League-proven player and could be a shrewd acquisition for West Ham, Everton, or Chelsea should any of those clubs purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see where Maguire eventually goes if he leaves Old Trafford Stadium at the end of this season.