Tottenham battling with Chelsea & Man Utd to sign Nmecha

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly battling with Chelsea and Manchester United over a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, as per Caught Offside.

Following Rodrigo Bentancur’s serious hamstring injury, the Lilywhites have decided to reinforce the midfield department by signing Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid this month.

However, Lucas Bergvall has now picked up a serious injury and is set to remain sidelined for an extended period. So, it appears Spurs are planning to sign a new midfielder in this winter window.

Caught Offside claim that Tottenham have registered their interest in signing Nmecha after monitoring his development closely over the last few months.

Spurs faced Dortmund in a midweek Champions League fixture, and they were impressed by Nmecha’s display. So, they could make a concrete approach to secure his service.

However, Man Utd and Chelsea are also showing clear interest in him, while the Red Devils are even preparing to accelerate their efforts to sign him next summer.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2028, BVB have no intention of selling him before the February 2nd transfer deadline and are determined to tie him down to a fresh term to fend off potential suitors.

Battle

The German giants might change their stance at the end of this season and won’t listen to any offer less than £56m.

The 25-year-old, standing at 6ft 3in tall, likes to be deployed in the double midfield pivot role but is also comfortable in the box-to-box position. He is technically sound, has an eye for long-range passing, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Nmecha is a talented player and possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League. Having come through Manchester City’s youth system, he is already familiar with the Premier League’s physicality.

However, he has had fitness problems in recent times, so the English clubs need to be careful about that before making a potential swoop in January or next summer.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club, the West London club, or the 20-time English champions eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.