Liverpool make offer to sign Aurelien Tchouameni



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool have made an offer to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni during the ongoing winter transfer window.

The Merseyside giants have been hugely disappointing in their Premier League title defence, and they recently suffered a last-gasp defeat against Bournemouth on the road. The club are now winless in the last five league matches with just four points secured.

This could trigger a possible winter spending spree before the transfer deadline, and Fichajes claim that the Premier League holders have made a bid worth £87 million to prise away Tchouameni from Madrid. Tottenham Hotspur have likewise matched that offer.

The Reds are reportedly determined to reinforce their midfield department for the busy backend to the campaign.

Pure speculation

Liverpool have dropped outside of the top four after the weekend’s run of results. They find themselves sixth in the standings, one point behind Chelsea and two adrift of Manchester United, who are occupying the final guaranteed Champions League spot.

They have a difficult schedule coming up with Newcastle United and Manchester City to face at Anfield. There should be a big reaction on the back of five winless league games. It could well decide the future of manager Arne Slot at the Merseyside giants.

Amidst this, we don’t see the Reds splashing the cash on a big-money winter signing. The Anfield outfit were not prepared to revive their interest in Marc Guehi before his move to Manchester City despite him being available for a knockdown price this month.

This suggests that Liverpool are prepared to buy their time until the summer for a major spending spree. The budget could be hampered to some extent if the club don’t qualify for the Champions League with a top-four/five league finish or by winning the competition.

Slot’s future is likewise hanging in the balance at the moment, and he could be dismissed from the helm if the Reds don’t return to winning ways in the league soon. The Tchouameni speculation could be pure speculation rather than Liverpool making an approach.

Madrid are also unlikely to contemplate parting ways with the 25-year-old midway through the season.