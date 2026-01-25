[Teams] Arsenal vs Manchester United: Jesus starts for Gunners

Arsenal will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

The Gunners saw their advantage cut to four points after Manchester City beat Wolves on Saturday but they can restore a seven point gap with victory over old foes United in North London.

Mikel Arteta has made four changes from the side that beat Inter Milan 3-1 at the San Siro in the Champions League in midweek. David Raya keeps his place between the sticks while Jurrien Timber starts ahead of Ben White at right-back once again.

Gabriel Magalhaes was rested on Tuesday night but the Brazilian international is recalled to start alongside William Saliba in the middle of Arsenal’s defence. Piero Hincapie is fit to return at left-back so Myles Lewis-Skelly drops out.

Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice line-up in midfield for the Gunners while Martin Odegaard is recalled to start in the attacking role after being rested last time out. Eberechi Eze is the man to make way.

Arteta sticks with Gabriel Jesus up front after he scored a brace in Milan. Viktor Gyokeres remains on the bench while Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard retain their places on the wing.

As for Manchester United, Senne Lammens keeps goal once again as Michael Carrick names an unchanged side from the team that beat Manchester City 2-0 last weekend.

Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw make-up the Man Utd back four while Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo start in the middle of the park.

Bruno Fernandes also starts once again with Amad Diallo and Patrick Dorgu on the wings. Bryan Mbeumo leads the line up front so Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha remain on the bench for United.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Raya, Timber, Gabriel, Saliba, Hincapie, Rice, Zubimendi, Odegaard, Saka, Trossard, Jesus.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, White, Lewis-Skelly, Merino, Eze, Martinelli, Madueke, Gyokeres.

Man Utd

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo.

Subs: Bayindir, Heaven, Malacia, Mazraoui, Yoro, Mount, Ugarte, Cunha, Sesko.