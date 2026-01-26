Man Utd make move to sign Besiktas’ Wilfred Ndidi

Manchester United have reportedly ‘made a move’ to sign Besiktas midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, as per TEAMtalk.

Following a difficult 14 months under Ruben Amorim, the Red Devils decided to part ways with him earlier this month and have appointed Michael Carrick as the interim manager until the end of this season.

The 20-time English champions have enjoyed a stellar start under the former midfielder, defeating the Premier League’s top two teams, Manchester City and Arsenal, in the last two matches. As a result, Man Utd have climbed up to fourth place with 38 points from 23 games.

Meanwhile, with the January transfer window set to slam shut next week, United are seemingly planning to make a late move to help Carrick secure Champions League football.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Man Utd were urged to sign Wilfred Ndidi by Ole Gunnar Solskjær during talks about appointing him as interim manager. Solskjær believes United need to upgrade their midfield department.

Although Man Utd eventually decided to appoint Carrick as the interim boss, they have listened to Solskjaer’s advice and have held an initial talk over the Ndidi deal. So, they could make a formal approach to seal the deal over the coming days.

The 29-year-old, standing at 6ft 1in tall, joined Besiktas from Leicester City last summer and still has two and a half years left in his current contract.

Ndidi to Man Utd

He is an experienced defensive midfielder and is the Nigerian national team’s captain, meaning he possesses leadership qualities. So, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd to add depth to the engine room should they purchase him.

With Casemiro set to leave at the end of this season and Manuel Ugarte struggling, United even need new midfielders.

However, there is a question mark whether Ndidi possesses the necessary qualities to help United achieve their lofty ambitions.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service before the February 2nd transfer deadline.

Meanwhile, Man Utd will face off against Fulham in the Premier League at Old Trafford next weekend before taking on Tottenham Hotspur next month.