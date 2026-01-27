Liverpool tipped to sign Manuel Akanji to bolster defence

Former Liverpool defender Stéphane Henchoz has urged his old club to sign Manuel Akanji to address their defensive frailties.

After winning the Premier League title last term, the Reds splashed big money last summer to refresh the squad and mount a title charge once again this season.

They mainly focused on rebuilding the frontline and also signed two new fullbacks. Having sold Jarell Quansah, the Merseyside club bought Giovanni Leoni as well to add depth to the centre-back position.

Arne Slot wanted another centre-back, and Marc Guehi was his primary target. Liverpool even came very close to securing his service before the move fell through on deadline day.

As a result, Liverpool started the season with Leoni, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, and Virgil Van Dijk as centre-back options. But Leoni has been ruled out for almost the entirety of this season, having sustained a serious knee injury during his debut earlier this term.

On the other hand, Gomez has continued to struggle with fitness problems and picked up a fresh issue against AFC Bournemouth last weekend.

Konate and Van Dijk have been the first-choice centre-back pairing, but both have struggled to replicate last season’s form thus far this campaign. Moreover, with the Frenchman’s existing deal set to expire at the end of this season, his long-term future at Anfield is currently uncertain.

Akanji to Liverpool

The Dutchman, meanwhile, has shown signs of decline; therefore, it has been suggested that Liverpool are planning to revamp the backline.

Now, Henchoz says (via the Daily Star) that if Liverpool fail to sign their primary target to reinforce the defence, they should look to buy Akanji in this window.

The 30-year-old is a Premier League-proven player and can still perform at the highest level for a few more years. He has even been displaying eye-catching performances for Inter Milan since moving to Giuseppe Meazza Stadium from Manchester City on loan last summer.

Henchoz said:

“Manuel Akanji would be an interesting option for Liverpool. Crucially, he knows the Premier League, which is a big advantage for a January transfer. When signing a player in the winter window, you need someone who can fit in and perform immediately. “Akanji meets those needs. Therefore, if Liverpool cannot secure their first-choice target, Akanji would definitely be an interesting alternative.”

It is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually make a concrete approach to sign Akanji, standing at 6ft 2in tall, over the coming days.