Chelsea prepared to invest huge money to sign Endrick

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to invest a huge amount of money to sign Real Madrid forward Endrick, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Blues decided to reinforce the centre-forward position by purchasing João Pedro and Liam Delap from Brighton and Hove Albion and Ipswich Town, respectively, last summer.

However, Delap has struggled with fitness problems thus far this season, scoring only twice in nine starts across all competitions.

On the other hand, Pedro enjoyed a promising start this term but has struggled to maintain the momentum. Still, the Brazilian has made 13 goal contributions in all tournaments and has scored in the last two league matches.

Now, Fichajes state that despite already having Delap, Pedro, and Marc Guiu as striker options, Chelsea are looking to sign another No.9, and Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid is their priority target.

However, Arsenal, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the Argentinian international, and he is likely to be very expensive.

Therefore, Chelsea have shifted focus to alternative options and have earmarked Endrick as a serious option after being impressed by his performances for Olympique Lyonnais this month.

Endrick to Chelsea

The West London club are even prepared to launch a formal £69m bid to sign the Brazilian, and Real Madrid would be open to letting him leave if they receive that much money, with his existing deal set to run until 2030.

After struggling to find regular game time at Los Blancos during the first half of this season, Endrick decided to leave in this winter window to play consistently and develop his career.

Lyon have signed him on a loan deal, and the 19-year-old has enjoyed a stellar start in France, scoring four goals and registering a solitary assist in three appearances in all competitions. The youngster even helped his side beat Metz 5-2 by scoring a hat-trick last weekend.

Endrick is a left-footed centre-forward by trait but is also comfortable on the right flank. He is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class forward in the future. So, he would be a great coup for Chelsea should they eventually manage to secure his service this year.