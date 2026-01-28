Tottenham & Chelsea eye move to sign Dusan Vlahovic

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Serbian came into the spotlight having displayed impressive performances for Fiorentina. As a result, he attracted a lot of attention, but the Bianconeri eventually managed to secure his services by spending big money back in 2022.

However, the 25-year-old has struggled to flourish in his career at Allianz Stadium over the years. Now, speculation surrounding his future has been emerging in recent months as his existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season.

Fichajes state that Juventus tried to keep hold of him by tying him down to a fresh long-term contract, but an agreement couldn’t be found with the player.

As a result, he is set to become available as a free agent next summer. AC Milan are interested in signing him by taking advantage of his current situation.

Moreover, Tottenham and Chelsea are in this race as well and have been keeping a close eye on his situation before making a potential swoop. The Lilywhites or the Blues can even manage to agree on a pre-contract deal with the player this month to sign him as a free agent ahead of next season.

Battle

Vlahovic has made eight goal contributions in 17 matches across all competitions thus far this season. However, he has been sidelined with a groin issue and won’t be able to return before March.

The Juventus star, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, efficient in finishing off his chances, has the ability to hold up play, and also works hard without possession.

Although he hasn’t been able to showcase his best at the Old Lady of Turin, he is still very young and has plenty of time to reach his full potential.

Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham or Chelsea should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the West London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in January or next summer.