Liverpool are in active talks to sign Jeremy Jacquet

Liverpool are in active talks to sign Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet at the end of the campaign, according to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Merseyside outfit are likely to reinforce their central defensive department in the summer with the possibility of at least one departure.

Ibrahima Konate has entered the last six months of his contract and he could leave on a free transfer at the end of June. Joe Gomez has also been linked with an exit for some time, and the Englishman could part ways with the Reds as well.

Amidst this, Romano reports that Liverpool are in ‘active talks’ to purchase Jacquet, but they are not alone with Chelsea and Bayern Munich involved too. Negotiations are ongoing to try and finalise an advanced agreement for the summer.

Huge talent

Jacquet has had a fantastic breakout season with Rennes in the French top-flight. The 20-year-old has been ever-present in the heart of the club’s defence and has stood out with multiple performances during the course of the ongoing campaign.

The Frenchman has completed 91% of his passes in Ligue 1 while winning 65% of his duels. He has an aerial duel success rate of 74%. The youngster has also made 4 recoveries, 5 clearances and almost 2 tackles per league game this campaign.

Jacquet has the credentials to become an elite central defender in the long run. He has similar traits as Virgil van Dijk and could be a perfect partner for the Dutchman with Konate widely anticipated to leave as a free agent when the season ends.

There are no surprises that Liverpool are pushing for a pre-transfer deal, but Chelsea and Bayern are in the mix too. Arsenal were credited with an interest in the player last summer, but seem to have cooled their pursuit after landing Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera.

Rennes are unlikely to let Jacquet go on the cheap and are eyeing a record £56 million fee for their graduate, as per Romano. Liverpool may ultimately have to pay such an amount to prise him away. They may propose a lower fixed fee with achievable add-ons.